College basketball conference tournament schedule: Everything you need to know for championship week

Here is everything that you need to get you prepared for the 2019 Conference Tournament season!

First things first: The content.

These are the 21 mid-major stars that you need to pay attention to, because I can guarantee at least five of them will become certified stars by the time the tournament rolls around.

And these are the eight bid thieves from the conferences that kick off their tournaments this week. If you are a fan of a team on the bubble, these are the guys that you need to lose.

Lastly, here are the best bets that you can make when it comes to conference tournament futures. If you are looking to make some money this week, I am too. Let’s get rich.

Now, to the schedules.

Below is the cheat sheet that you need to be able to keep track of any and all college basketball games that you are going to want to watch. The red squares below are the games in which an automatic bid will be won. The games in yellow are ones involved leagues where bid thieves reside, and yes, that includes the Pac-12.

If you click on the spreadsheet, you can save the image to your laptop or phone. You’re welcome, and yes, you can buy me a beer!

And if you’re the kind of person that needs brackets in your life, they are all linked up below:

AMERICA EAST

AMERICAN

ATLANTIC 10

ACC

ATLANTIC SUN

BIG 12

BIG EAST

BIG SKY

BIG SOUTH

BIG TEN

BIG WEST

CAA

CONFERENCE USA

HORIZON

IVY

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

MISSOURI VALLEY

MOUNTAIN WEST

NEC

OHIO VALLEY

PAC-12

PATRIOT

SEC

SOCON

SOUTHLAND

SWAC

SUMMIT

SUN BELT

WCC

WAC