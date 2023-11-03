College basketball: Coastal Georgia erases Dalton State's second-half lead

Nov. 2—Dalton State College used a big run near the end of the first half to build a lead, but Coastal Georgia erased the lead in the second half to defeat Dalton State 72-69 Thursday night.

Dalton State (1-2) led by 13, 49-36, with 11:56 to play, but Coastal Georgia (2-0) outscored the Roadrunners 36-20 over those final almost 12 minutes.

Coastal whittled the lead down and tied it again for the first time at 58 at the 7:38 mark.

Antonio Lewis gave the Roadrunners their last lead of the night at 67-66 with a free throw with just under a minute to go, but Coastal grabbed the advantage back with a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left.

The game was the first of two for Dalton State in Montgomery, Alabama, in the SSAC/Sun Challenge, which pits teams from the Southern States Athletic Conference, like Dalton State, against Sun Conference squads.

A 12-0 run near the end of the first half put Dalton State up 37-23 at halftime.

Qualen Pettus led Dalton State with 15 points and nine rebounds while making 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc. Donavan Miller scored 13, Carterius Evans had 11 and eight rebounds and Lewis scored 10.

Coastal Georgia's Nick Jiles led the game with 21.

The Roadrunners bounced back to shoot 6-for-21 from 3-point range after going 2-for-22 against Tennessee Wesleyan on Monday.

The Roadrunners will play again tonight in the SSAC/Sun Challenge in Montgomery against Sun opponent Keiser at 9 p.m.