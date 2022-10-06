College basketball coach has a meeting with Nick Saban on his bucket list

On Tuesday, North Carolina head basketball coach Hubert Davis had some compliments to say about Nick Saban. In an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton, Davis spoke about the possible opportunity to meet with Saban in the future. “On my bucket list is to meet coach Saban…I’m serious. I shake his hand, I might retire…I’m just looking for an opportunity to talk about rat poison at a press conference and so hopefully they’ll pick it up and gimme a call,” he said.

Davis has seen success early on in his coaching career. Much like Saban, he recently had his squad in the “Big Dance”. The Tar Heels collided with Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship this past season. The game resulted in a loss for Hubert and the Tar Heels. However, it was a great step toward what the program is trying to establish in the future by building a championship-caliber team.

Much like Saban, Davis is working on establishing the foundation for the program. It would be an interesting conversation between the two, to say the least. Whether it will happen or not remains to be seen.

