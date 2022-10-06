College basketball coach has a meeting with Nick Saban on his bucket list
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis recently said that a meeting with Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on his bucket list.
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis recently said that a meeting with Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on his bucket list.
Binance has obtained a “permanent license” to operate a digital asset platform and provide custody services at Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Center, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange announced in a blog post on Thursday. See related article: Binance targets expansion in Philippines, Turkey, executive says Fast facts The license gives Binance the status of a […]
Speaking on Fred Couples’ show, U.S. captain Davis Love III revealed two superstitions that may or may not have helped Americans avoid a disastrous collapse.
Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie star in 'Amsterdam,' a delightfully madcap mystery comedy with an A-list supporting cast.
Taking a look at five key Texas Players to know ahead of the clash with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game.
Three UNC basketball players recently were included in Dick Vitale's Preseason All-American teams.
Citi Sr. Analyst for the internet sector Ron Josey joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest developments in the Twitter and Elon Musk saga as well as how the platform can drive growth.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses the troubled SPAC market as companies run out of time to find merger deals.
The U.S. Justice Department overreached in suing Mississippi over its mental health system, the state's solicitor general has argued to a federal appeals court. A Justice Department attorney countered that there's ample precedent to show the department has the power to enforce the Americans with Disabilities Act. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in New Orleans.
GOP senators tell Alejandro Mayorkas "lives are at stake" in Tuesday letter outlining "grounds for impeachment" if the DHS secretary fails to address crisis at the southern border.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today, prompting plenty of memorials from friends and admirers. One such friend and admirer is Sissy Spacek, who won an Academy Award for playing Lynn in Michael Apted’s 1980 biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter. In a statement published by Deadline, Spacek says she’s “heartbroken” and that “the world lost a magnificent human being.” Here’s the statement in full:
The girl left her home late Monday, Oct. 3, deputies say.
Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith discusses the details behind the latest round of layoffs for Peloton.
eToro USA US Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the stock market rally that kicked off the fourth quarter, portfolio strategies, and parsing through the noise when looking at economic data.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
Donte DiVincenzo envisioned a long tenure with the Sacramento Kings after getting traded there last season.
Green reportedly struck Poole after things got heated at Warriors practice.
Draymond Green was reportedly "apologetic" after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Wembanyama has earned quite a bit of praise from the collective basketball world, including LeBron James.
On some Spartan on Wolverine action, Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole on Wednesday