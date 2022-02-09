College basketball betting: Michigan bettors suffer bad beat at hands of Penn State

We're still a few days away from the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean you aren't betting some games in the middle of the week. We had a great college basketball slate on Tuesday night that saw the top team in the country go down. It was a great night to bet some college hoops.

That is, unless you had the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan was a 2-point road favorite in Happy Valley against Penn State. It's one of those classic college lines. The bigger program and marquee name being a very short favorite on the road against a lesser conference opponent. Michigan hasn't been anything special this year, but their name certainly has more cache in basketball than Penn State.

Michigan bettors suffer bad beat

Penn State got off to a hot start on their home court, leading Michigan by 11 points midway through the first half. However, the Wolverines rallied and tied the game before halftime.

Michigan never trailed in the second half, but they also never had a lead larger than six points. It was obvious the game was going to come down to the last few seconds from both an outcome perspective and a betting perspective.

Michigan bettors suffered a brutal beat on Tuesday night. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

With 3.4 seconds left and Michigan up five, the Wolverines fouled Sam Sessoms of Penn State while he was shooting a three pointer. The announcers were speculating whether Sessoms was best served missing his final free throw on purpose to try and get a tip out, but Sessoms wasn't interested. He nailed all three free throws and cut the deficit to two.

Penn State then fouled and Eli Brooks of Michigan made both free throws to extend the lead to four for Michigan. We all knew what was coming next, but the way that it happened made it even more of a spectacular bad beat for Michigan backers.

Penn State hits the seemingly meaningless 3 At the Buzzer to make the Loss just by 1 point making an awful beat for Michigan -2.0 Bettors (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) pic.twitter.com/Lojdt2E7rD — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 9, 2022

It's worth noting, that even before this play, Penn State called a timeout as soon as they got the ball across half court to set up a final play. It only drew out the inevitable.

Story continues

The directions for Michigan were clear; no matter what, don't foul. They allowed John Harrar of Penn State to find himself wide open under the basket with nobody near him.

A two-pointer did nothing for Penn State, as they needed a three-pointer and to somehow draw a foul in the process. Harrar kicked the ball out to Myles Dread beyond the arc. Michigan got out of his way to avoid the possibility of a foul, and Dread made the seemingly meaningless shot at the buzzer.

However, it wasn't meaningless to those who had Michigan -2. It was a brutal beat for backers of the Wolverines. It was a tremendous win for those who backed Penn State. Even the announcer immediately acknowledged "that is meaningful for some people out there." Michigan won the game, and they're happy. Their backers are less happy.