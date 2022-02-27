College basketball betting: Bryant and Wagner are the teams to beat in the NEC tournament

The push for the 2022 NCAA tournament gets underway on Monday when the Northeastern Conference tournament kicks off. The tournament ends on Tuesday, March 8 as all games are played at home sites.

Here’s a look at the NEC if you’re looking to bet any of the games in the tournament. The first game on Monday features Farleigh Dickinson and Central Connecticut for the right to play Bryant on Wednesday. The semifinals are on Saturday ahead of the title game on March 8.

Standings

1. Bryant (16-2 in conference)

2. Wagner (15-3)

3. Long Island (12-6)

4. Mt. St. Mary’s (9-9)

5. St. Francis Brooklyn (7-11)

6. Sacred Heart (6-12)

7. St. Francis Pennsylvania (5-13)

8. Farleigh Dickinson (5-13)

9. Central Connecticut (5-13)

*Merrimack finished fourth at 10-8 in the conference but is ineligible for the NCAA tournament as it transitions from Division II.

The favorites

Bryant: The Bulldogs split the season series with Wagner. The Seahawks won the first matchup 84-81 and Bryant won the second game 78-70 to secure home-court advantage throughout the NEC tournament. Peter Kiss scored 23 points in that game on Saturday as Charles Pride had 20 points and eight rebounds. Bryant was just 3-7 before conference play began but established itself as the best team over the last two months of the season.

Wagner: The Seahawks were undefeated in conference play until losing three of their last five games and they have lost their last two games of the regular season. Before losing to Bryant, Wagner lost 88-86 to Farleigh Dickinson. The Seahawks are led by Alex Morales as he leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. If he gets hot during the NEC tournament, Wagner could beat Bryant again. The Seahawks have considerably higher NET and KenPom.com rankings than the Bulldogs.

A long shot worth considering

Mount St. Mary’s: The Mountaineers finished at .500 in the conference but lost two of those games because of COVID-19 related forfeits. Mount St. Mary’s was also in a great position to get third in the conference before stumbling down the stretch and losing five of its last seven games. The Mountaineers lost to Bryant by a combined eight points in their two regular-season meetings and are capable of scoring an upset if the teams meet again in the NEC tournament.