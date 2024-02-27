College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 27: Houston vs Cincinnati

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Tuesday's slate, featuring Houston vs Cincinnati.

Cincinnati at Houston (-13.5): O/U 132.5

We have a slugfest on the menu between the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati in the Big 12. Houston has won five straight games, while Cincinnati's dropped two consecutive games and four of the past five.

Houston's defense is rated No. 1 overall and at home, while Cincy owns the No. 1 defense in road games. The first battle was a grind. I expect this meeting to be the same.

When these two teams met at Cincy earlier in the season, the Bearcats led 32-29 at halftime and were up by as much as 7 (38-31) but lost 67-62. Cincy went 6-of-20 from three (30%) and went 13-of-31 from two (41.9%).

The Bearcats hit 26.2% of their triples on the road (352nd) and the Cougars limt opponents to 28.5% from deep at home (31st). Houston has the second-best two-point defense (38.3%) and force the second-most tunrovers (28.8%), so they check every box.

I played the Bearcats First Half Team Total Under 27.5 at -115 odds and would go down to 26.5 for 1.5 units.

Pick: Cincinnati 1H Team Total Under 27.5 (1.5u)

Season Record: 50-40 (55.5%) +4.5 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.