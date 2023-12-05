College Basketball Best Bets, Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Gonzaga versus Arkansas Pine Bluff matchup, plus

Arkansas Pine Bluff at Gonzaga (-34): O/U 166.5

In Arkansas Pine Bluff's (APB) five losses, the Golden Lions allowed 86, 92, 100, 101, and 107 points. APB will go on the road to Gonzaga, who just posted 89 points Saturday versus USC on a neutral court.

Gonzaga put up 123 points on Eastern Oregon, who is not a DI team, so the Bulldogs have yet to score 100-plus on a DI opponent this season, but here's the spot.

Last year, Gonzaga put up 100-plus points in seven different games, five in 2022, and five times in 2021. There aren't many reasons why the Bulldogs can't hit the century mark in this matchup with a Team Total set at 99.5.

APB's defense ranks 361st out of 363 in defensive efficiency and 362nd in defensive effective field goal percentage, plus 29th in offensive tempo and 88th in defensive tempo.

The Golden Lions permitted a season-high 107 points at Oklahoma in the previous game and the matchup will not get easier here before flying back across the country to face UConn. This is another lay-down spot for APB.

Give me Gonzaga's Team Total Over 99.5 at -110 odds. I would play this up to 100.5 for +100 as Gonzaga should score 100-plus.

Pick: Gonzaga Team Total Over 99.5 (1u)

Season Record: 11-3 (78.5%) +7.58 units

