College basketball bad beat: Michigan gets backdoor cover, goes over total with last-second 3-pointer vs. North Carolina

Michigan's Joey Baker delivered a very bad beat for North Carolina and under bettors on Wednesday night. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

While insignificant to the outcome of the game, there are some baskets that are very significant for bettors.

Let’s take Wednesday night’s Michigan vs. North Carolina game for example.

Depending upon when and where you got it, North Carolina closed as a favorite of either five or 5.5 points with the total somewhere between 153.5 and 155.

The game was close early, but North Carolina began to build a lead late in the first half. UNC went into halftime with a 41-34 lead and held onto a single-digit lead for the entire second half.

Michigan got within three at the 3:39 mark and then was within two, at 71–69, with 2:20 to go and then again, 73-71, with 1:30 left in regulation. But the Wolverines couldn’t quite get over the hump and began fouling in an attempt to prolong the game.

North Carolina hit two free throws with 19 seconds left to go up 79-73 and then Michigan fouled again with six seconds left. R.J. Davis proceeded to make one of two, setting the stage for Michigan’s Joey Baker to impact both the spread and the total with a single shot.

The score was 80-73 when Davis’ second free throw caught iron. Michigan quickly advanced up the court and Baker drilled a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock.

🚨 MICHIGAN BACKDOOR



Wolverines (+5.5) ✅pic.twitter.com/hoQnJSMPbp — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 22, 2022

Final score: 80-76. That’s a Michigan cover, the over and for some a very bad beat.

If you look closely, you can see a few dudes sitting behind the Michigan bench who were very invested in the outcome of Baker’s shot.

They surely weren’t the only ones. And if you were on the North Carolina side (or the under), your reaction went in the complete opposite direction — misery.