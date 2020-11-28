College basketball bad beat: Half-court, banked-in 3-pointer at buzzer dooms Iowa bettors

If you bet on the game between No. 5 Iowa and Southern on Friday, chances are you were on the Hawkeyes.

And if that is indeed the case, your pockets are now lighter courtesy of a horrifically bad beat.

Iowa closed as a 28.5-point favorite at BetMGM against Southern, a program out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Behind a sparkling 41-point performance from All-American Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 23-point halftime lead and held a significant lead the rest of the way.

The only drama that existed in this game revolved around the point spread. Iowa’s lead was 34, 103-69, with 1:18 to play, but a bucket by Delor Johnson and two free throws from Jayden Saddler all of a sudden had the Jaguars within 30.

Iowa regained possession with 34 seconds to play and dribbled the ball out until the shot clock expired, giving the ball back to Southern with four seconds left.

That’s when this happened:

Brendon Brooks casually fired up a half-court shot as time expired and it banked home for a three-pointer. Final score: Iowa 103, Southern 76.

That’s a margin of 27 points, and pretty much the worst way you could possibly lose a bet in a basketball game.

More from Yahoo Sports: