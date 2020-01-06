College Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga is back at No. 1
Here is this today’s college basketball AP poll. The NBC Sports top 25 can be found here.
Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.
The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.
No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.
Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.
Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.
Here is the full college basketball AP poll:
1. Gonzaga (54 first-place votes)
2. Duke (9)
3. Kansas (2)
4. Baylor
5. Auburn
6. Butler
7. San Diego State
8. Michigan State
9. Oregon
10. Florida State
11. Ohio State
12. Maryland
13. Louisville
14. Kentucky
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia
19. Michigan
20. Penn State
21. Memphis
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.