College Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga is back at No. 1

Here is this today’s college basketball AP poll. The NBC Sports top 25 can be found here.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

Here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. Gonzaga (54 first-place votes)

2. Duke (9)

3. Kansas (2)

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

11. Ohio State

12. Maryland

13. Louisville

14. Kentucky

15. Dayton

16. Villanova

17. West Virginia

18. Virginia

19. Michigan

20. Penn State

21. Memphis

22. Texas Tech

23. Wichita State

24. Arizona

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.