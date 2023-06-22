College basketball analyst puts USC in his post-spring top 10

USC will move to the Big Ten next year, but there is still one more college basketball season in the Pac-12 for the Trojans.

This upcoming season for USC and Andy Enfield will be a journey unlike any other.

Bronny James will make USC hoops the hottest ticket in Los Angeles this coming winter. National media figures will talk a lot about USC, because Bronny will be a central topic of conversation. USC has the No. 1 recruit in the country, Isaiah Collier, plus Boogie Ellis and Vince Iwuchukwu, in the projected starting lineup. USC could be really special this season, and a lot of eyeballs will be watching the Trojans. If they do well this coming season, they are poised to benefit in the future when they move into the Big Ten.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News unveiled his current offseason top 25. USC fans hope Wilner’s forecast is accurate, because if it is, the Trojans are in for a big year.

Let’s look at Wilner’s top 25:

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks always seem to be a top team no matter who leaves the program. Bill Self is elite for a reason.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Demetre Roberts (2) makes a layup in front of Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Yes, Purdue lost in heartbreaking fashion to Fairleigh Dickinson this past March, but Zach Edey is back and they should still be considered a top team.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Mar 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Scheyer did a good job in his first year taking over for Coach K. Year 2 should be even better.

MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES

Shaka Smart has a veteran roster which is running it back for another season.

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

The Spartans beat the USC Trojans in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and Tom Izzo just keeps on finding ways to make deep runs. He made the Sweet 16 last season.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball past Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Aztecs’ stunning run to the national title game was sensational, and now the Pac-12 rumors are gaining serious traction.

UCONN HUSKIES

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies won the entire thing last season, winning a fifth national championship in school history. Now they are bringing back a lot of talent.

USC TROJANS

Mar 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) dunks the ball during the Powerade Jam Fest at Delmar Athletic Complex. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Here it is: Bronny James, Isaiah Collier, and the return of Boogie Ellis. The Trojans are loaded for the 2023-2024 season. Here’s what Jon Wilner wrote about USC:

“The other basketball team in Los Angeles is one of the offseason’s biggest winners. The Trojans possess an elite backcourt as returning guard Boogie Ellis joins forces with rookies Bronny James and Isaiah Collier, the nation’s No. 1 recruit. The frontline is loaded with long defenders — keep a close eye on Vince Iwuchukwu, a former five-star prospect — to give USC first-class court balance.”

HOUSTON COUGARS

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) reacts during the final seconds of an 89-75 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston entered the Big Dance as a 1-seed and disappointed once again. However, the Cougars will continue to be nationally relevant under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Yes, that photo is correct. That’s Caleb Love, who left North Carolina, transferred to Michigan, then decided to come to Arizona. The Wildcats also landed San Diego State transfer Keldon Johnson. Tommy Lloyd is loving life right now.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Can Tennessee make another deep run? It’s likely, and it’s not just a football school.

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS

Mar 19, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Trey Alexander (23) celebrate in the second half against the Baylor Bears at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

You can talk about Creighton’s questionable ending against SDSU in the Elite Eight, but the Big East contender simply didn’t score enough. Nonetheless, the Jays bring back a lot of good players and will be tough to beat once again.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Kentucky has had a rough go of things, and the portal did not help them. Nonetheless, John Calipari always finds ways to win. This next UK team will be very young at a lot of positions, but the upside is there.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Mar 25, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) reacts after a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA tournament East Regional final against the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic was the best story of the season. The Owls made a Final Four run before Lamont Butler’s crushing buzzer-beater lifted San Diego State past FAU. Coach Dusty May returned, as did just about everybody else.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks always have talent, and it’s time to give Eric Musselman his credit. Arkansas regularly makes the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Few other programs can say that.

MIAMI HURRICANES

Mar 26, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates with his team after defeating the Texas Longhorns at the T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miami went to the Final Four and Jim Larranaga got an extension. Unfortunately, the Canes lost to the national champions from UConn in the semifinals, but they should be one of the best teams in the country next season as well.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

This is not a drill: The Buffs are loaded and have Cody Williams, a 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick, most likely. Here’s what Wilner wrote about the Buffs:

The outlook brightened considerably in Boulder when forward Tristan da Silva withdrew from the NBA Draft to join returning guard KJ Simpson, mega-recruit Cody Williams and transfer Eddie Lampkin (TCU). That quartet should propel CU back into the NCAAs and, potentially, to the top of the Pac-12. Previous: not ranked.

GONZAGA BULLDOGS

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after their win against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga got the win against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament but missed out on the Final Four. Still, even with Drew Timme and Julian Strawther leaving, Gonzaga will be around, per Wilner:

There’s a new era in Spokane following the departure of Drew Timme (and others), but the Zags managed to land two impact transfers in Ryan Nembhard from Creighton and Graham Ike from Wyoming. Still, we don’t see the same level of talent that existed in recent seasons and wonder about Mark Few’s long-haul recruiting success without former ace Tommy Lloyd.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a strange offseason: Caleb Love transferred and wound up at Arizona, but Armando Bacot returned for one final year.

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Mar 9, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels (14) talks to his teammates during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Can Villanova recover after Jay Wright’s departure a couple of years ago?

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Camren Wynter (11) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M lost to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past March.

BAYLOR BEARS

Mar 19, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) reacts in the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor ended up as a three-seed in the Big Dance and beat Cal Santa Barbara easily, but lost to Creighton by nine points.

SAINT MARYS GAELS

Feb 16, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary’s Gaels guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) shoots the ball over San Diego Toreros guard Dominic Muncey (32) during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Saint Mary’s topped VCU in a thriller but lost to UConn in the 2023 edition of March Madness, as did everyone else. They are the second-best WCC team just about every season. Aidan Mahaney is a star in the making for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.

ST. JOHN'S RED STORM

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Iona Gaels head coach Rick Pitino looks on against Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

There he is: new St. John’s coach Rick Pitino. The portal has been busy for him, and there are lofty expectations for him in Year 1. This is going to be fun.

UCLA BRUINS

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs his team against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA is going to have a difficult year in the Pac-12, especially with other talented teams emerging. But, don’t sleep on Mick Cronin:

Admittedly, this ranking is rooted in the belief that Mick Cronin’s coaching acumen will help the Bruins overachieve. But given the massive personnel losses and modest talent gains, the margin for error in Westwood will be oh-so-thin as UCLA takes its final swing through the Pac-12.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire