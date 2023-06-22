College basketball analyst puts USC in his post-spring top 10
USC will move to the Big Ten next year, but there is still one more college basketball season in the Pac-12 for the Trojans.
This upcoming season for USC and Andy Enfield will be a journey unlike any other.
Bronny James will make USC hoops the hottest ticket in Los Angeles this coming winter. National media figures will talk a lot about USC, because Bronny will be a central topic of conversation. USC has the No. 1 recruit in the country, Isaiah Collier, plus Boogie Ellis and Vince Iwuchukwu, in the projected starting lineup. USC could be really special this season, and a lot of eyeballs will be watching the Trojans. If they do well this coming season, they are poised to benefit in the future when they move into the Big Ten.
Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News unveiled his current offseason top 25. USC fans hope Wilner’s forecast is accurate, because if it is, the Trojans are in for a big year.
Let’s look at Wilner’s top 25:
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
The Kansas Jayhawks always seem to be a top team no matter who leaves the program. Bill Self is elite for a reason.
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
Yes, Purdue lost in heartbreaking fashion to Fairleigh Dickinson this past March, but Zach Edey is back and they should still be considered a top team.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Jon Scheyer did a good job in his first year taking over for Coach K. Year 2 should be even better.
MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES
Shaka Smart has a veteran roster which is running it back for another season.
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
The Spartans beat the USC Trojans in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and Tom Izzo just keeps on finding ways to make deep runs. He made the Sweet 16 last season.
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
The Aztecs’ stunning run to the national title game was sensational, and now the Pac-12 rumors are gaining serious traction.
UCONN HUSKIES
The Huskies won the entire thing last season, winning a fifth national championship in school history. Now they are bringing back a lot of talent.
USC TROJANS
Here it is: Bronny James, Isaiah Collier, and the return of Boogie Ellis. The Trojans are loaded for the 2023-2024 season. Here’s what Jon Wilner wrote about USC:
“The other basketball team in Los Angeles is one of the offseason’s biggest winners. The Trojans possess an elite backcourt as returning guard Boogie Ellis joins forces with rookies Bronny James and Isaiah Collier, the nation’s No. 1 recruit. The frontline is loaded with long defenders — keep a close eye on Vince Iwuchukwu, a former five-star prospect — to give USC first-class court balance.”
HOUSTON COUGARS
Houston entered the Big Dance as a 1-seed and disappointed once again. However, the Cougars will continue to be nationally relevant under head coach Kelvin Sampson.
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Yes, that photo is correct. That’s Caleb Love, who left North Carolina, transferred to Michigan, then decided to come to Arizona. The Wildcats also landed San Diego State transfer Keldon Johnson. Tommy Lloyd is loving life right now.
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Can Tennessee make another deep run? It’s likely, and it’s not just a football school.
CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS
You can talk about Creighton’s questionable ending against SDSU in the Elite Eight, but the Big East contender simply didn’t score enough. Nonetheless, the Jays bring back a lot of good players and will be tough to beat once again.
KENTUCKY WILDCATS
Kentucky has had a rough go of things, and the portal did not help them. Nonetheless, John Calipari always finds ways to win. This next UK team will be very young at a lot of positions, but the upside is there.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS
Florida Atlantic was the best story of the season. The Owls made a Final Four run before Lamont Butler’s crushing buzzer-beater lifted San Diego State past FAU. Coach Dusty May returned, as did just about everybody else.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
The Razorbacks always have talent, and it’s time to give Eric Musselman his credit. Arkansas regularly makes the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Few other programs can say that.
MIAMI HURRICANES
Miami went to the Final Four and Jim Larranaga got an extension. Unfortunately, the Canes lost to the national champions from UConn in the semifinals, but they should be one of the best teams in the country next season as well.
COLORADO BUFFALOES
This is not a drill: The Buffs are loaded and have Cody Williams, a 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick, most likely. Here’s what Wilner wrote about the Buffs:
The outlook brightened considerably in Boulder when forward Tristan da Silva withdrew from the NBA Draft to join returning guard KJ Simpson, mega-recruit Cody Williams and transfer Eddie Lampkin (TCU). That quartet should propel CU back into the NCAAs and, potentially, to the top of the Pac-12. Previous: not ranked.
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Gonzaga got the win against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament but missed out on the Final Four. Still, even with Drew Timme and Julian Strawther leaving, Gonzaga will be around, per Wilner:
There’s a new era in Spokane following the departure of Drew Timme (and others), but the Zags managed to land two impact transfers in Ryan Nembhard from Creighton and Graham Ike from Wyoming. Still, we don’t see the same level of talent that existed in recent seasons and wonder about Mark Few’s long-haul recruiting success without former ace Tommy Lloyd.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
Talk about a strange offseason: Caleb Love transferred and wound up at Arizona, but Armando Bacot returned for one final year.
VILLANOVA WILDCATS
Can Villanova recover after Jay Wright’s departure a couple of years ago?
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Texas A&M lost to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past March.
BAYLOR BEARS
Baylor ended up as a three-seed in the Big Dance and beat Cal Santa Barbara easily, but lost to Creighton by nine points.
SAINT MARYS GAELS
Saint Mary’s topped VCU in a thriller but lost to UConn in the 2023 edition of March Madness, as did everyone else. They are the second-best WCC team just about every season. Aidan Mahaney is a star in the making for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.
ST. JOHN'S RED STORM
There he is: new St. John’s coach Rick Pitino. The portal has been busy for him, and there are lofty expectations for him in Year 1. This is going to be fun.
UCLA BRUINS
UCLA is going to have a difficult year in the Pac-12, especially with other talented teams emerging. But, don’t sleep on Mick Cronin:
Admittedly, this ranking is rooted in the belief that Mick Cronin’s coaching acumen will help the Bruins overachieve. But given the massive personnel losses and modest talent gains, the margin for error in Westwood will be oh-so-thin as UCLA takes its final swing through the Pac-12.