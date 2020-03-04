College Basketball’s 2020 Coaching Carousel

College basketball’s coaching carousel is rolling for the 2020 offseason. Over the next several months, we’ll see numerous coaching changes throughout college hoops.

To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to stay up to speed with the changes.

As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list with every coaching change.

The 2020 Coaching Carousel

Southeast Missouri State

OUT: The school announced the removal of head coach Rick Ray on March 3rd. In five years with the Redhawks, Ray never found his footing, going 51-104 overall and 27-59 in OVC play. The former Mississippi State head coach has spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.

Western Illinois

OUT: Head coach Billy Wright will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season, the school announced March 3. Over six seasons, the former assistant at the school went 53-115 overall with a 20-74 mark in Summit League play.

