COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers split in road doubleheader against NMJC

May 3—HOBBS, N.M. — The Odessa College baseball team ended splitting its doubleheader against New Mexico Junior College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action Friday at Ray Birmingham Field.

The Wranglers won game one 11-6 before losing 14-2 in the second game.

Odessa College fell to 26-27 overall and 17-17 in WJCAC.

New Mexico Junior College improved to 37-15, 25-9.

In game one, the Wranglers had 15 hits and no errors while the Thunderbirds had 11 hits and no errors.

Odessa College scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to help put the game out of reach.

In game two, New Mexico Junior College had 13 hits and no errors while Odessa College had five hits and one error.

The Thunderbirds scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game early on the run-rule.

Both teams will be back on the diamond with another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Wrangler Ballpark.