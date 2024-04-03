COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers to face Plainsmen on the road

Apr. 3—The Odessa College baseball team will be on the road this week when the Wranglers face Frank Phillips College in a four-game series in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

The Wranglers (18-16 overall, 10-6 in WJCAC) will begin their series against the Plainsmen with a doubleheader at noon Thursday in Borger before wrapping it up with another doubleheader Friday.

Odessa College is currently sitting in fourth place in the WJCAC standings and riding a six-game winning streak which included a series sweep over Western Texas College last week at home.

Frank Phillips College (11-22, 3-11) is second to last in the WJCAC standings.