COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers drop series to Frank Phillips College

Apr. 5—BORGER — The Odessa College baseball team closed out its series against Frank Phillips College on a tough note, losing both games in a doubleheader Friday on the road.

The Wranglers (19-19 overall, 11-9 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference) lost by scores of 9-1 and 13-8 to close out the four-game series.

Both teams split in their first two games on Thursday.

In Friday's first game, the Plainsmen (14-23, 6-12) finished with 11 hits and no errors while Odessa College had five hits and one error as Frank Phillips College took a 7-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning.

In the last game of the series, Odessa College managed to take a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning before the Plainsmen scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Frank Phillips used a six-run surge in the sixth inning to expand the lead.

The Plainsmen finished with 15 hits and two errors while the Wranglers had 12 hits and no errors.

Odessa College will be back at home to face Wayland Baptist JV in a nonconference game at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wrangler Ballpark.