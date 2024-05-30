College baseball: Wood headed to NCAAs

May 29—OTTUMWA — It may not have quite been the journey he thought he'd make to get to the NCAA Tournament some day.

On Friday, Mitch Wood will arrive at his destination. The former Ottumwa Bulldog standout will be part of historic night for the Northern Kentucky University baseball program as the Norse play their first-ever NCAA Division I regional contest after winning the program's first-ever Horizon League championship this past weekend.

Wood, Northern Kentucky's starting designated hitter, drove in a run and scored once in a 23-5 rout of Youngstown State on Saturday at Nischwitz Stadium in Dayton, Ohio. The Norse never looked back after erasing a 2-1 Youngstown State lead in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs to take sudden command of the Horizon League title game.

Next up for Northern Kentucky? The top-ranked team in the country. Tennessee, the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed, will face the Norse in game two of the double-elimination Knoxville regional on Friday night at 6 p.m.

"There's been a lot of buzz around here on us getting the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country," Wood said. "We set goals at the beginning of the season and we've hit every single one of them so far. We're all excited to get down there and show them what we can do."

Wood has proven what he can do against Southeast Conference teams this season. During a three-game series at Missouri, Wood had four hits including a pair of home runs driving in five runs including a game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning of the third game in the series before scoring his sixth run of the series on a wild pitch, lifting Northern Kentucky to a 16-15 win over the Tigers giving the Norse two wins in three games over their SEC opponent while earning Horizon League Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

Against Georgia, one of Tennessee's fiercest conference rivals, Wood truly emerged as a key part of Northern Kentucky's attack. Wood homered in all three games of the February series against the Bulldogs, connecting on six hits including a three-hit effort in the series finale scoring one run in each contest while driving in seven of Northern Kentucky's 22 runs.

"It's kind of been the trend for me. The better the pitching is, the better I seem to hit," Wood said. "I like hitting fastballs. Guys that can throw 95 miles-an-hour like to throw fastballs, so it kind of works out for me.

Wood has worked his way up to batting clean-up for the Norse during the Horizon League Tournament. In a 10-6 win over the tournament's top seed, Wright State, Wood singled and scored on a two-run base hit by Brennan Rowe helping the Norse jump out to a 6-0 lead, helping Northern Kentucky make it into the Horizon League final without a loss.

Needing just two wins to make it into the title game proved to be a huge advantage for the Norse. Youngstown State, the tournament's No. 6 seed, had played five games during the tournament and ultimately could not hold up to the blistering attack of Northern Kentucky's offense as the Norse scored seven times in the fourth, six times in the fifth and eight times in the seventh to secure the 18-run championship game victory.

"One of the reasons I came to Northern Kentucky was that I felt like we'd have a good shot of making it to the NCAA Tournament," Wood said. "I feel as prepared as I've ever been. I'm going in there as confident as I've been all year. It's just another game against a faceless opponent. I'm excited to get in there and start some energy with the squad."

It's a familiar role for Wood, who helped energize the Ottumwa Bulldogs to the program's first state tournament appearance in 15 years during his senior season in the summer of 2021. Three three-time All-Conference and All-District standout saved his best for last in OHS red and white, earning first team all-state honors batting .450 with nine doubles, three triples and seven home runs while driving in 35 runs, the last of which brought in Javen Rominger with Ottumwa's only run in a 5-1 loss to top-seeded Pleasant Valley in the Class 4A State Tournament quarterfinals at Duane Banks Field.

For Wood, at the time, it seemed like a good omen for his future. After all, Duane Banks Field would be Wood's home field for his freshman season of college baseball after officially signing with the University of Iowa just eight months earlier.

Wood was able to work his way into Iowa's starting line-up for the first time during the middle of his freshman year, but wouldn't connect on his first collegiate hit until delivering a pinch-hit RBI single against Michigan State back on May 14. After transferring to Yavapai College in Arizona, Wood transformed his game playing in all 49 games for the JUCO powerhouse hitting .323 with 54 hits including 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 35 runs driven in and 33 runs scored in a season that more closely resembled his senior campaign at Ottumwa.

"Going to a junior college is the best decision I ever made," Wood said. "I got to experience 150 at-bats against college pitching and got better. I also played summer ball. Continuing to play is what did it for me. I got enough at-bats where I feel like I'm more suited to face the faster pitching of the next level."

Indiana and Southern Mississippi will be joining Northern Kentucky and Tennessee in the four-team regional tournament this weekend. The last team standing advances to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Division I National Baseball Tournament, becoming one of 16 teams that will play next weekend in best two-out-of-three series around the country for one of the eight spots in the 2024 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I wrote down goals for myself going into this season. I had a goal of hitting 10 home runs this season. I'm up to 13, so I've surpassed that. I had a goal of earning all-conference honors this year and I am," Wood said. "I wrote down goals for myself and they became real.

"I haven't written anything down for the NCAA Tournament, but one goal I have in mind is to not go two and out. Let's go in there and win at least one game. We're not going in this uptight. We're staying loose. All the pressure is on the Tennessee. They're the No. 1 team. They're expected to win. There's no pressure on us. We just have to go in, play our brand of baseball and hope it will be good enough."

