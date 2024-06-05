College baseball: Wisconsin-Whitewater sweeps Salve Regina, will play for D-III national title

Jun. 4—Former Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks used to say, "It's a great day for a ballgame. Let's play two."

Anyone who says that with the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks in the other dugout might want to rethink that notion.

The Warhawks swept Salve Regina in a pair of games in the Division III College World Series on June 3 at Classic Park, staving off defeat in a pair of elimination games to reach the final series.

Wisconsin-Whitewater is now 12-0 in same-day doubleheaders.

"Today was the 12th time we've swept a doubleheader this season," Coach John Vonderlich said. "We're very proud of that. We're used to this. Prior to today we had won 11 sweeps of a day. Today was No. 12 and it couldn't have come at a better time."

With subsequent 7-4 and 5-2 wins over the Seahawks, the Warhawks advance to the best-of-three title series against Misericordia, which defeated Lynchburg in the opposite bracket. The series was supposed to start on Wednesday, June 5, but the opener has been moved to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 because of weather concerns on June 5.

The second game, as well as the third (if necessary) remains scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 6.

Whitewater (44-10) is in search of its third national title and first since 2014.

"This is what we've worked for," said junior shortstop Bennett Frazer. "We have a tradition of making deep runs in the playoffs. It's been a while since we've gotten here, but we are ready to go."

Whitewater, which entered the day as the nation's leader in both hits and runs scored, was in a tight 2-2 game in the eighth when Aaron Holland hit an opposite-field homer to right for the lead. It was a hit that seemed to ignite the Warhawk offense.

"I kinda knew it when I got it. It felt pretty good," Holland said of his fifth round-tripper of the year. "I think it sparked a little fire in the dugout. Like (Eli) Frank said before, when one hits, we kinda snowball it and keep it going."

After Holland's homer, Frank and Adam Cootway hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Danny Hopper then hopped on the first pitch he saw for an RBI single and a 4-2 lead.

The Warhawks didn't necessarily need any more insurance runs, but got one in the ninth to make it 5-2.

Salve Regina (40-11) had two runners on and the tying run at the plate when Logan Eisenbarth recorded his second save of the day by enticing a fly out to center field for the final out that set off a raucous celebration of Warhawks.

"All the late-inning runs come from our mental toughness," Sam Paden said. "Today we played 16 innings before Aaron's home run in a 2-2 ballgame. Our regular season schedule helps us in these times."

A dejected Coach Eric Cirella lamented his team's inability to get enough offense going against Wisconsin-Whitewater, but praised his team's pitching.

"We held a team that averages 10 runs a game to 0, 7 and 5 runs," he said of the three games Salve Regina played against Whitewater this week, including a 2-0 win in the second round. "I got an average of four in my head. That's pretty good pitching right there."

Salve Regina got a mammoth solo home run from Tayler Cannoe, but otherwise, offense was hard to come by.

"To put it simple, that might be the hardest ball I hit in my life," Cannoe said of his second-inning bomb that cleared the bleachers in left. "It couldn't have come at a better time. I'm just thankful I got a chance to do that."

Cannoe continued about the magnitude of this season's performance by his team saying, "We always talked about this as a goal. We got here. First time in Salve history to do it. I'm so proud of everybody."

Cirella agreed.

"These four guys (at the table) and the other 40 guys raised the bar for every other team that ever got to put on a Salve uniform," he said.