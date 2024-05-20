COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB's season ends at regionals

May 20—LUBBOCK — The UTPB baseball team's season came to an end with a 20-13 loss to Lubbock Christian in an elimination game Sunday at Hays Field and City Bank Clubhouse.

Playing in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, the Falcons took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second before Lubbock Christian responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Chaparrals scored seven runs alone in the eighth and UTPB was unable to make a comeback.

UTPB finished with 15 hits and no errors while Lubbock Christian had 19 hits and two errors.

The Falcons (35-25) also lost to the Chaparrals 23-5 on Saturday.

Lubbock Christian (44-14) advances to the Super Regional round.