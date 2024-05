COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB to face Regis in first round

May 13—The UTPB baseball team enters the NCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 5 seed as the Falcons will face Regis in the first round of the South Central Regional at 3 p.m. Thursday in Lubbock.

Lubbock Christian (41-14) is the No. 1 seed and will face the loser of Regis-UTPB at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Falcons enter with a 32-23 record while Regis (32-22-1) is the No. 4 seed.