COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB drops game one against UT-Tyler

May 3—The UTPB baseball team lost to UT-Tyler 7-3 in game one of its opening round series in the Lone Star Conference tournament Friday at Roden Field.

Both teams were tied 3-3 at the end of the ninth inning, requiring an extra inning in which UT-Tyler scored four unanswered runs to help clinch the victory.

UTPB (30-21) finished with ten hits and two errors while UT-Tyler(29-21) had nine hits and no errors.

Both teams will meet in game two at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roden Field.

If necessary, game three will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Roden Field.