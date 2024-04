Apr. 4—ALPINE — There was no shortage of runs in the Falcons' 20-10 road win over Sul Ross State Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons (21-16) racked up 18 hits during the game while pitcher Trevor Barth allowed one run over three innings for his third win of the year.

Both teams will face each other again with a 3 p.m. contest April 9 at Roden Field.