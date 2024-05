May 17—LUBBOCK — The UTPB baseball team won its first NCAA Division II Tournament game with a 21-12 win over Regis (Colo.) Friday in Lubbock.

The Falcons (35-23) scored nine runs in the top of the third inning while Regis scored six runs in the seventh.

UTPB finished with 24 hits and three errors while Regis had 11 hits and five errors.

The Falcons will face the winner between Regis and Lubbock Christian tomorrow.