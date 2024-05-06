COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB advances to the next round after series win against UT-Tyler

May 5—The UTPB baseball team ended up winning its series against UT-Tyler with a 10-6 victory in game three of the opening round of the Lone Star Conference tournament Sunday at Roden Field.

UTPB (32-21) took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and managed to stay ahead the rest of the way.

The Falcons finished with 12 hits and two errors while UT-Tyler (29-22) had six hits and one error.

UTPB pitcher Drew Wenske took the victory on the mound while UT-Tyler's Josh Pelfrey was credited with the loss.

UTPB will next face No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian in a double elimination tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hays Field and City Bank Clubhouse in Lubbock.