College baseball tournament brackets, scores for Power Five conferences

The road to Omaha and the College World Series is underway as college baseball has started it conference tournaments.

While Atlantic Coast Conference leader Wake Forest sits atop the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, the SEC boasts four of the top six teams in the rankings, with Florida, LSU and Arkansas lining up at Nos. 2 through 4.

The SEC also boasts the past three World Series champions, with Ole Miss claiming its first championship after winning the 2022 series against Oklahoma in two games. The Rebels, however, have struggled to a 25-29 season in 2023. The Sooners have only been moderately better at 30-24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The complete field for the NCAA college baseball championship will be set on Monday, May 29 at noon ET. The announcement will be made on ESPN2 and can be streamed live on WatchESPN. The regionals begin Friday, June 2, and the College World Series is set to start Friday, June 16.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

BEST BETS: These sportsbooks and sports betting sites stand above the rest

Below are the schedules and scores from the tournaments for the Power 5 conferences. All times are Eastern.

Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder compiled a 12-0 record with a 1.73 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched during the 2023 regular season.

ACC

Tuesday, May 23

Boston College 11, Virginia Tech 7

North Carolina 11, Georgia Tech 5

Advertisement

North Carolina State 8, Duke 7

Wednesday, May 24

Pittsburgh 9, Notre Dame 5

Virginia 15, Georgia Tech 1

Clemson 14, Virginia Tech 5

Thursday, May 25

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Miami vs. North Carolina State, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Clemson vs. Boston College, 11 a.m.

Miami vs. Duke, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Championship game, noon

Big 12

Wednesday 24

TCU 16, Kansas State 3

Kansas 6, Texas 3

Oklahoma 9, Oklahoma State 5

Texas Tech 6, West Virginia 2

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Kansas State vs. Texas, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Game 6 – Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7 – TCU vs. Kansas, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary), 5 p.m.

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary), 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Tuesday, May 23

Iowa 13, Michigan 3

Indiana 4, Illinois 3

Advertisement

Maryland 3, Michigan State 2

Wednesday, May 24

Nebraska 7, Rutgers 6

Michigan 6, Illinois 3

Thursday, May 25

Game 6 – Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Game 7 – Indiana vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 13 – If necessary, 6 p.m.

Game 14 – If necessary, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Pac-12

Tuesday, May 23

Arizona 12, Arizona State 3

Southern California 6, UCLA 4

Advertisement

Oregon 3, California 2

Wednesday, May 24

Arizona 13, Oregon State 12

UCLA 17, Washington 4

Stanford 18, California 10

Thursday, May 25

Oregon State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Southern California, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Championship game, 10 p.m.

SEC

Tuesday, May 23

South Carolina 9, Georgia 0

Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 0

Alabama 4, Kentucky 0

Auburn 10, Missouri 4

Wednesday, May 24

LSU 10, South Carolina 3

Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 5, 10 innings

Florida 7, Alabama 6

Vanderbilt 6, Auburn 4

Thursday, May 25

Game 9 – South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Game 10 – Alabama vs. Auburn, TBD

Game 11 – LSU vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Florida vs. Vanderbilt, TBD

Friday, May 26

Game 13 – Game 9 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 13 Winner, TBD

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner, TBD

Sunday, May 28

Championship game, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College baseball tournament bracket: SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12