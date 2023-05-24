College baseball tournament brackets, scores for Power Five conferences
The road to Omaha and the College World Series is underway as college baseball has started it conference tournaments.
While Atlantic Coast Conference leader Wake Forest sits atop the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, the SEC boasts four of the top six teams in the rankings, with Florida, LSU and Arkansas lining up at Nos. 2 through 4.
The SEC also boasts the past three World Series champions, with Ole Miss claiming its first championship after winning the 2022 series against Oklahoma in two games. The Rebels, however, have struggled to a 25-29 season in 2023. The Sooners have only been moderately better at 30-24.
The complete field for the NCAA college baseball championship will be set on Monday, May 29 at noon ET. The announcement will be made on ESPN2 and can be streamed live on WatchESPN. The regionals begin Friday, June 2, and the College World Series is set to start Friday, June 16.
Below are the schedules and scores from the tournaments for the Power 5 conferences. All times are Eastern.
ACC
Tuesday, May 23
Boston College 11, Virginia Tech 7
North Carolina 11, Georgia Tech 5
North Carolina State 8, Duke 7
Wednesday, May 24
Pittsburgh 9, Notre Dame 5
Virginia 15, Georgia Tech 1
Clemson 14, Virginia Tech 5
Thursday, May 25
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Virginia vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.
Miami vs. North Carolina State, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Clemson vs. Boston College, 11 a.m.
Miami vs. Duke, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Championship game, noon
Big 12
Wednesday 24
TCU 16, Kansas State 3
Kansas 6, Texas 3
Oklahoma 9, Oklahoma State 5
Texas Tech 6, West Virginia 2
Thursday, May 25
Game 5 – Kansas State vs. Texas, 10 a.m.
Game 6 – Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7 – TCU vs. Kansas, 5 p.m.
Game 8 – Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary), 5 p.m.
Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary), 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Tuesday, May 23
Indiana 4, Illinois 3
Maryland 3, Michigan State 2
Wednesday, May 24
Michigan 6, Illinois 3
Thursday, May 25
Game 6 – Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Game 7 – Indiana vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.
Game 8 – Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 2 p.m.
Game 13 – If necessary, 6 p.m.
Game 14 – If necessary, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Championship game, 3 p.m.
Pac-12
Tuesday, May 23
Arizona 12, Arizona State 3
Southern California 6, UCLA 4
Oregon 3, California 2
Wednesday, May 24
Arizona 13, Oregon State 12
UCLA 17, Washington 4
Stanford 18, California 10
Thursday, May 25
Oregon State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Southern California, 5:30 p.m.
Stanford vs. Oregon, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Championship game, 10 p.m.
SEC
Tuesday, May 23
South Carolina 9, Georgia 0
Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 0
Auburn 10, Missouri 4
Wednesday, May 24
LSU 10, South Carolina 3
Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 5, 10 innings
Florida 7, Alabama 6
Vanderbilt 6, Auburn 4
Thursday, May 25
Game 9 – South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10 – Alabama vs. Auburn, TBD
Game 11 – LSU vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 – Florida vs. Vanderbilt, TBD
Friday, May 26
Game 13 – Game 9 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 13 Winner, TBD
Saturday, May 27
Game 15 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner, TBD
Sunday, May 28
Championship game, 3 p.m.
