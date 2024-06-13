COLLEGE BASEBALL: Stipp helps Tampa win Division II title

Jun. 13—TAMPA, Fla. — In NCAA Division II baseball, the team tied at the top for most national titles is the University of Tampa.

For the Spartans' recent ninth title, Danville native Jake Stipp was one of the reasons. Stipp won on the mound in the semifinal, getting two strikeouts and gave up four hits in 5 2/3 innings as Tampa beat Catawba 7-2 in Cary, N.C.

"I had a lot of people tell me that it was the best game I played this year, including my dad and my coaching staff," Stipp said. "It was about calming my nerves and if I got past the first inning, I would be OK. It was the biggest start of my career and I had to hold my emotions and trust my teammates like I have the whole year and execute pitches the best I can."

Tampa would win the title on the next day, beating Angelo State 8-3.

"It is really special and our team and our culture was behind each other," Stipp said. "We had a lot of individual accomplishments, but I don't think those who had those accomplishments would trade it for a ring, so it was special to be a part of it."

Stipp, a graduate student, ended his first season with the Spartans with a 7-1 record, 49 strikeouts and 3.14 ERA in 15 games started.

"I say it was an easy transition," Stipp said. "I played at Eckerd (in St. Petersburg, Fla.), which is in the same conference, so I hopped on the bridge to come over. It was very welcoming, it was a together environment and I made a lot of great relationships along the way."

Stipp was also a All-Sunshine State Conference Second-Team selection, overcoming a start where he was hampered by an Ulnar Collateral Ligament injury.

It was 6-8 weeks of rehab and I started throwing again at Christmastime," Stipp said. "It was a quick turnaround because I started to pitch on Feb. 12 and I worked my way from there.

"I came back and I started slow and I built my pitch count up as the season went on. I had some rough outings, but every time I would get down on myself, my coaches would say that I am their guy and gave me the confidence to do my best. My teammates always have my back. In the super Regionals, we went three games with Embry-Riddle and I had a rough first inning. When I went into the dugout, the guys said to me "We got this." I gave up three runs in the first and they scored three runs in the next inning."

Stipp has one year of eligibility left and he wants to help the Spartans break the tie and get their 10th title next season.

"We are tied with Florida Southern, who is our rival, so it meant a lot for our coach (Joe Urso) and he is ready to get another one," Stipp said. "We are losing a lot of key guys, but coach Urso have replacements lined up and we are looking to do it again next year. We have all three starting pitchers back again, which includes the National Pitcher of the Year, so we are happy for that. We are locked and loaded for next year."