College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take 2 from Golden Rams

Apr. 7—WILLMAR — The Ridgewater baseball team opened Minnesota College Athletic Conference Central Division play Saturday with a sweep of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The Warriors beat the Golden Rams 19-4 in five innings and 6-5 at Swansson Field.

In Game 1, Ridgewater scored eight runs in the first inning and eight more in the second. Nolan Eischens, the freshman shortstop from New Prague, led the way. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and eight RBIs.

Caden Long went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and two RBIs and Andrew Prieve was 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Lang is a sophomore catcher from Glencoe-Silver Lake. Prieve is a freshman third baseman from Hutchinson.

In the second game, Ridgewater scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete the sweep. The Warriors scored the winning run with two outs.

Eischens, Lang, Prieve and Brady Perleberg all had two hits for Ridgewater. Perleberg is a freshman second baseman from Brandon-Evansville.

Ethan Bulthuis, a freshman right-hander from Central Minnesota Christian, went 3-1/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the victory. He struck out three, walked one and allowed three hits.

Anoka Ramsey is 0-2 in the MCAC Central and 3-11 overall. Ridgewater is 2-0 in the MCAC Central and 6-8 overall. The Warriors are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.