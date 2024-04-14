College baseball report: UWS splits doubleheader at home

Apr. 13—SUPERIOR — After Wisconsin-Superior got six scoreless innings from pitcher Zach Romans, North Central got to the Yellowjackets' bullpen and grabbed a 3-2 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball win on Saturday, April 13 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

UWS recovered to win the second game of the doubleheader 10-0.

Payton Stein and Isaac Fugere delivered RBI single to stake Romans to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, but a throwing error led to the tying runs scoring unearned for the Rams in the seventh inning. The Rams scored another unearned run on Nate Boyer's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth. The Yellowjackets were charged with four miscues in the nine-inning game.

Adam Jensen took the loss in relief or UWS, which got one single apiece from four different players.

In game two, UWS took advantage of six Rams errors.

Noah Dagostino drove in three runs over his first two at-bats, while Isaac Fugere was 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Ben Welle threw a complete-game shutout for UWS, scattering nine hits over seven innings.

UWS (13-11, 8-2) will play one more game against North Central on Sunday, April 13.

Ethan Cole hit a three-run homer and Michael Gabbard had four hits as Minnesota Duluth defeated Northern State 8-6 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball on Saturday at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

Cole's three-run homer gave UMD a 5-4 lead in the third inning. After NSU tied it up in the fourth, Gabbard doubled in the sixth to put UMD up 6-5, and the Bulldogs stayed in front from there.

Gabe Richardson and Jack Puder had two hits apiece for UMD. Four Bulldogs pitched, with Joe Gizzi claiming the win in relief after allowing just one unearned run on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

UMD (12-20, 8-15 NSIC) will host NSU for a doubleheader at the Wade on Sunday.

Finley Spicer's two-run single in the seventh inning helped St. Scholastica earn an 8-6 win over Gustavus Adolphus in the second game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Saturday.

Spicer's hit broke a 5-5 tie, and he came in on another RBI single, by Sam Shopbell. Shopbell was one of four Saints with two hits in the game.

CSS used six pitchers, with the sixth of them, Payton Jeffries, earning the win. He allowed one run on four hits in three innings.

The Gusties won the opening game 5-2 as a solo homer in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie.

Six Saints players had one hit apiece. Grant Taival allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, but took the loss for CSS.

The Saints (14-9, 4-6 MIAC) will host Northland for a single nonconference game on Monday at Wade Stadium.