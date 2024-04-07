College baseball report: UMD stops losing streak

Apr. 6—SUPERIOR — The Minnesota Duluth baseball team grabbed its first win in three weeks when it knocked off Wayne State 4-3 in the first game of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader on Saturday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Wildcats bounced back to win game two, 11-3.

In Saturday's opener, Gabe Richardson's RBI single evened the game at 1 and was one of his game-leading three hits. The Bulldogs added more runs in the inning on a double steal and Ethan Cole's RBI triple.

Michael Gabbard added an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 4-1. Wayne State scored twice in the sixth but UMD got out of the inning when Gabbard threw out a runner stealing for the third out.

The Bulldogs got into trouble again in the seventh, but Zach Kuseske came on to pitch and got the final two outs and the save.

Brayden Buttweiler started for UMD and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits for the win.

UMD was tied 2-2 through four innings of game two but gave up a nine-run fifth after issuing seven walks. The UMD offense actually outhit WSC 16-10 but stranded 12 runners on base.

Gabbard was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI for UMD, while Jack Puder added three hits and two RBIs. Pitcher Joe Gizzi took the loss.

UMD (9-20, 5-15 NSIC) is slated for a Wednesday doubleheader at Bemidji State.

Wisconsin-Superior faced defeat for the first time this season in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play, falling 10-8 in 10 innings to Crown on Saturday in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota. The Yellowjackets recovered for a 14-2 rout in game two.

In game one, UWS led 8-5 going to the bottom of the eighth but gave up two runs in that inning and a game-tying single to cap a two-out rally in the ninth before Bryan Gerbers won it with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Tanner Voight was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for UWS, while four other players had two hits apiece. Reese Fleig took the loss in relief.

In game two, UWS jumped on the Polars for five runs in the fifth inning and eight in the seventh. Noah Dagostino's 4-for-5 game paced a 15-hit attack, while Isaac Fugere was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Aiden Pfeifer allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings to get the win for UWS.

The Yellowjackets (11-10, 6-1 UMAC) are scheduled for a nonconference doubleheader at Macalester on Wednesday afternoon.

Jake Schelonka's RBI double broke a tie in the eighth inning and set St. Scholastica on course for a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Augsburg on Saturday at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The Saints won game two 10-8 after routing the Auggies 12-2 in game one.

After taking the lead, then adding to it when Schelonka scored on a squeeze bunt, the Saints worked out of a jam in the top of the ninth inning as a strikeout and groundout wiped out Augsburg's bases-loaded, out-out rally.

Schelonka, Levi Stubbles and Adam Braun had three hits apiece with Stubbles finishing a single short of the cycle.

Jacob Worley earned the win in relief, while Wes Kemming closed out the save.

In the first game, CSS pulled away with a six-run sixth. Six players had multiple hits with Adam Braun going 3-for-4 with a double and Mason Argir driving in four.

Grant Taival worked six innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out five.