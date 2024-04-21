College baseball report: UMD goes deep in split with Minot

Apr. 20—MINOT, N.D. — Three home runs were more than enough to support Minnesota Duluth pitcher Brayden Buttweiler in a 7-3 UMD win to start a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader at Minot State on Saturday.

The Beavers came back to win game two 6-2.

Trevor Gustafson, Tanner Allbeck and Michael Gabbard all went deep in the contest as the Bulldogs got their eight hits from eight separate players.

Buttweiler pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

In game two, a three-run homer from Minot's Noah Madas broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the first inning, and UMD trailed from there to the end.

The Bulldogs had six hits, all of them from different players again.

Chad Fox took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings.

UMD (15-23, 11-18 NSIC) will face Minot for a single game on Sunday.

Wisconsin-Superior scored seven times in the third inning to pull away from Minnesota Morris in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game at Wade Stadium on Saturday night, April 20.

The seven-run frame came on five hits plus three walks, two hit batsmen and a wild pitch.

Trey Sybrant finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs for UWS (15-12, 10-3 UMAC). Three other Yellowjackets had two hits apiece.

On the mound, Zach Romans pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 10, with three walks.

The teams will play a doubleheader at Wade Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A six-run fourth inning for the Saints was a highlight of a nonconference baseball doubleheader between St. Scholastica and Wartburg on Saturday at Wade Stadium.

The Saints won game two 8-1 after dropping the opener 6-3.

Sam Shopbell started the fourth inning with a solo homer, which was followed by a run-scoring error and four RBI singles.

Three Saints had two hits apiece.

Matt Forrest was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Wartburg led from wire-to-wire in game one, with St. Scholastica only mustering one run before a ninth-inning two-run homer by Jake Schelonka. Adam Braun and Shopbell had two-hit games, while T.J. Martin took the loss for the Saints.

CSS (17-11) returns to Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Tuesday with a doubleheader vs. Macalester at Wade Stadium.