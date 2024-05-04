College baseball report: Saints end MIAC play with two losses

May 3—WINONA — St. Scholastica ended the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season with a pair of losses on Friday, 2-0 and 7-3 to St. Mary's.

In the opener, both teams generated six hits, but only the Cardinals managed runs, on back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cody Horon and Luke Schemenauer went 2-for-3 for the Saints, who left five runners on base.

Matt Forrest pitched six innings for CSS but took a hard-luck loss. He struck out three without a walk, allowing two earned runs on six hits.

In game two, Nathan Wickham's RBI double got CSS on the board in the second inning, but St. Mary's took the lead in the bottom half and held it, while the Saints didn't score again until the eighth inning.

Kyle Oswald and Adam Braun joined Wickham in having two-hit games. Jake Schelonka, the first of five CSS pitchers, took the loss. Schelonka allowed three runs on five hits in three innings.

CSS (20-18, 7-13 MIAC), which finished ninth in conference, will conclude 2024 with a doubleheader at Bethany Lutheran on Sunday.

Wisconsin-Superior's outside chance at taking home the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season baseball championship dried up quickly on Friday as the Yellowjackets were routed 17-3 by league-leading Bethany Lutheran at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Bethany scored six runs in the second inning to break the game open and continued hanging numbers on the scoreboard from there, compiling 17 hits against five UWS pitchers.

Brian O'Dwyer hit a two-run homer and was one of three UWS players with multiple hits. Zach Romans was chased in the second inning and took the pitching loss for UWS.

The Yellowjackets entered the weekend two games behind Bethany in the standings but are now locked into fourth in the league standings going into Saturday's doubleheader regular-season finale in Superior.