College baseball report: Golden Bears outslug Bulldogs

Apr. 30—DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth couldn't clear enough traffic on the basepaths on Tuesday, resulting in a 12-7, 11-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader sweep at the hands of Concordia-St. Paul on Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

The Golden Bears scored two or more runs in nine separate half-innings of the doubleheader, overcoming a 6-4 deficit in game one and carrying that momentum to a 5-0 lead early in game two.

Jack Nemetz went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the opening game, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning that re-established a temporary two-run lead. Three other Bulldogs had two hits apiece.

Sam Kliber took the loss in relief for UMD.

In game two, the Bulldogs rallied from 7-1 down to 9-7 going to the ninth before CSP added a pair of insurance runs.

Oran Hinkle was 3-for-5 to lead UMD, while four other Bulldogs had two hits apiece. UMD fielded six pitcher, with starter Joe Gizzi taking the loss.

UMD (16-30, 12-25 NSIC) will end its season with a three-game series starting on Friday against Mary at Wade Stadium.

Wisconsin-Superior and St. Scholastica will each have one win to take to their side of the Bong Bridge this season after the Yellowjackets knocked off the Saints 12-6 on Monday, April 29 in their second of two meetings this season.

UWS took the lead for good with a seven-run six inning, including two two-run singles from Jordan Trimble and Wylee Arro (Hermantown).

Jonny Rhodes led the UWS offense, going 3-for-5 and scoring four times. Reese Fleig pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win.

For CSS, Adam Braun was 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Reliever Ethan Zimmerman took the loss.

CSS (20-14) travels to Bethel for a doubleheader on Wednesday. UWS (19-15) faces Bethany Lutheran in its last Upper Midwest Athletic Conference series of the season.