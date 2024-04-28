College baseball report: Crookston uses longball on UMD

Apr. 27—Four Minnesota Crookston home runs over two games proved to be too much for Minnesota Duluth baseball to overcome on Saturday, as the Golden Eagles swept a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader 12-4 and 8-5 in Crookston, Minnesota.

Crookston had three round-trippers and scored in all six of their at-bats in the first game.

Brayden Buttweiler took the loss for UMD, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Trevor Gustafson went deep for UMD. He and Jack Puder finished with two hits apiece.

In game two, a three-run seventh for the hosts broke a 4-4 tie.

Jake Hjelle had a grand slam earlier in the game, his second homer of the doubleheader for UMC.

Gabe Richardson went 3-for-5 with a double for UMD, while Kade Peloquin and Puder added two hits.

UMD reliever Connor Nygard took the loss.

The Bulldogs (16-27, 12-22 NSIC) and Golden Eagles will play a single game on Sunday in Crookston.

After dropping the first game of their series, Northwestern countered and passed Wisconsin-Superior in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball standings with a doubleheader sweep, 11-2 and 4-3, on Saturday, April 27 in St. Paul.

In game two, UWS attempted a comeback from 4-1 down entering the ninth inning. With two doubles and a single, the Yellowjackets generated two runs and had the tying run in scoring position, but back-to-back groundouts ended the threat.

Jonny Rhodes, Tanner Voight and Nick Fredrikson had two hits apiece for UWS.

Aiden Pfeifer allowed four runs on five hits in seven innings to take the loss, with the Eagles getting home runs in the first and seventh innings to get and build their lead.

The opener got away from UWS early, as Northwestern scored four times in the second inning and twice in the third for an early 6-0 lead.

Zach Romans suffered his first loss off the season, with four of the six runs on eight hits he allowed in 2 2/3 innings being unearned.UWS had six hits, with its only runs coming from the same play, a sixth-inning throwing error.

The top four teams in the UMAC are separated by 1 1/2 games in the standings, and are playing each other for the last three games of the regular season, starting on Friday. UWS will play a nonconference game at St. Scholastica on Monday, April 29, then host Bethany Lutheran on Friday, May 3 in Superior.

Two runs wasn't enough to get a win for St. Scholastica in either game of a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at St. John's on Saturday in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The Johnnies came away 4-2 and 11-2 winners.

CSS held a brief lead in the first inning when Kyle Oswald scored as Jake Schelonka grounded into a double play.

Oswald drove in the other CSS run under similar conditions in the fifth inning.

Six Saints had one single apiece. Schelonka allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings to take the loss.

In game two, CSS fell behind 5-0 after two innings and things escalated from there.Schelonka generated both Saints runs on the basepaths, as a throwing error on a double steal in which he was a participant got CSS on the board, followed by scoring on a wild pitch.

Five Saints had one hit apiece, while Matt Forrest, the first of six CSS pitchers, took the loss.

CSS (20-13, 7-9 MIAC) has a non-conference game against Wisconsin-Superior on Monday.