College baseball report: Bulldogs prevail in series with Wolves

Apr. 14—A five-run first inning helped Minnesota Duluth pull off a doubleheader split and a series win against Northern State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball on Sunday at Wade Stadium.

NSU came away 10-7 winners in the first game.

The Bulldogs put together five runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning starting with a leadoff triple by Michael Gabbard and including a two-run single from Trevor Gustafson and a two-run double by Troy Lynch.

UMD kept up the pressure to take a 7-0 lead after three innings, and after Northern State got on the board with three runs in the fourth, UMD added four more to pull away before the Wolves clawed some of the deficit back.

Gabbard was 4-for-6 with a double, triple and three runs scored, while Lynch doubled three times in a 4-for-5 performance.

Henry Wilkinson got the win for UMD, allowing six runs on nine hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

UMD found itself playing from behind in the series opener, as they trailed 8-1 at the game's halfway point. Ethan Cole hit a two-run homer in a four-run sixth as UMD slashed the deficit to 8-5, but some NSU insurance runs helped absorb a two-run homer from Kade Peloquin with one out in the bottom of the seventh and final scheduled inning.

Cole finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Oran Hinkle and Peloquin had two hits apiece.

UMD employed five pitchers, with Chad Fox taking the loss. He allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings.

UMD (13-21, 9-16 NSIC) is scheduled to hit the road for a doubleheader at St. Cloud State on Wednesday.

A seven-run seventh inning broke open the series finale for Wisconsin-Superior in their favor in a 9-1 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball win over North Central at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.

The two-win Rams scored first and the game was still tied through 6 1/2 innings when the Yellowjackets posted their big inning, compiling six hits and two walks, including two-run singles for Isaac Fugere, Brian O'Dwyer and Nick Fredrikson.

Trey Sybrant added an RBI single in the eight to cap a 4-for-5 day with three RBIs. Fredrikson and Payton Steiner had three hits apiece.

Aiden Pfeifer had a strong outing for UWS, allowing one run on six hits in six innings, but the victory went to reliever Ethan Coady for pitching a scoreless seventh.

UWS (14-11, 9-2 UMAC) is scheduled to host Minnesota Morris for a weekend series beginning Saturday, April 20 at Wade Stadium in Duluth.