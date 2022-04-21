College baseball pitcher from Weatherford College in Texas faces expulsion for attacking opponent after home run

A college baseball pitcher from Weatherford College (Texas) is facing possible expulsion for attacking an opponent as he rounded the bases during a home run trot.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford baseball coach and associate athletic director Jeff Lightfoot said in a statement on Wednesday. "This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

The incident happened during the the top of the sixth inning between Weatherford and North Central Texas College in Weatherford, Texas, when first baseman Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off pitcher Owen Woodward to put NCTC up 3-2.

As Phillips rounded third base, Woodward charged his opponent and tackled him to the ground, knocking Phillips' helmet off his head. The incident was shared on social media.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford,



Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he's rounding the bases...



pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

The viral video shows Phillips' teammates storm out of the dugout and pile on top of Woodward. The two were separated and Woodward's teammates escorted him to their dugout. Despite the hit, Phillips, a freshman, got up and stepped on home plate.

"After the incident umpires suspended the game until further notice," Weatherford College announced in a statement shared on Twitter.

Weatherford College said it's investigating the incident, in addition to the Weatherford College Police Department. Woodward, a sophomore, faces potential disciplinary action "up to and possibly including expulsion," the statement reads.

Dr. Brent Wallace, Chancellor of NCTC, said he's "working in conjunction with them to determine the full extent of this event."

USA TODAY Sports reached out to Weatherford College for additional comment.

A statement regarding today's incident at the WC baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QbKiaK63vs — WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 20, 2022

Although Woodward had "no previous incidents of any kind," Lightfoot said Weatherford College is "completely embarrassed by this incident."

"We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards," Lightfoot said." We apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball."

Wallace said the incident will "be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future.”

"NCTC expects our student athletes to exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field," he added in a statement. "We appreciate the integrity of the Weatherford Administration in communicating with NCTC."

Weatherford College and North Central Texas College are scheduled to play each other again on Saturday. Weatherford College is about 60 miles miles from of Dallas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas college baseball pitcher faces expulsion for attacking opponent