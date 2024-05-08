COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College head coach Lay stepping down

May 7—Odessa College head baseball coach Kurtis Lay is stepping down from the program, the college announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Lay had been the Odessa College baseball coach for ten years.

In the release, Lay said "I have been blessed to have the opportunity to come back and coach at my alma mater. I would like to thank Mr. Baker, the administration team, and most of all, the players and families that have supported me throughout the years. Odessa College is a special place with special people and I'm happy to be a lifelong Wrangler. I think it is time to see life holds outside the game of baseball. I cannot thank Odessa College and the Odessa community enough for all their support throughout the last 10 years."

During his time as coach, the Wranglers were nationally ranked numerous times both by the NJCAA and Perfect Game.

Prior to COVID, the 2020 team finished 21-2 and were ranked sixth in the national polls.

In 2017, the Wranglers finished 46-13 and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country.

The Wranglers finished the 2024 season going 27-28 overall and 18-18 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.

Odessa College athletic director Wayne Bakers praised Lay's accomplishments in the release.

"Through a decade of dedication, coach lay, an alumnus who truly understood the spirit of our Odessa college, accumulated over 300 victories and nurtured the dreams of countless student athletes," Baker said. "His tenure saw the transformation of Wrangler Field and the navigation of our program through the challenges of a global pandemic. His guidance led us to seven postseason appearances and multiple national rankings, while eight of his players reached the professional leagues- a testament to his profound influence on and off the field. As he steps away from baseball, I wish Coach Lay and his family the very best."