May 2—The Odessa College baseball team will play its final series of the regular season against New Mexico Junior College this week.

The Wranglers (25-26 overall, 16-16 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) will face the Thunderbirds (36-14, 24-8) in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday in Hobbs, N.M.

Both teams will play their second doubleheader at 12 p.m. Saturday at Wrangler Ballpark.