College baseball: Mounties go 1-3 on weekend

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon baseball team went 1-3 against Oregon Tech this weekend as it moved to 13-30 and 4-16 in conference play.

The Mountaineers scored four runs in the eighth inning of the opener on Saturday to pick up its lone win, 6-5.

EOU's Brandon Taddy doubled to left field, bringing home Rogelio Gonzales and Tommy Whiles, tying the game at 4-all. Parker Cumberland then doubled to right field, scoring Taddy and putting Eastern Oregon ahead at 5-4. The Mounties added one more when a Chase Nett sacrifice bunt allowed Youhyeon Choi to cross the plate.

Brock Cordes went six innings for the Mountaineers, allowed three runs and struck out five.

The Owls took the second game as they turned a 4-2 deficit in the seventh inning into a 7-4 win with a four-run ninth. Freitas hit a solo home run and Cumberland had two hits, a double and drove in a run.

Sunday, the owls took both games 14-9 and 15-5 on Senior Day for the Mountaineers.

Mario Landeros had three hits and drove in three in the first game for EOU while Danny Burns added three RBI of his own. Whiles scored twice. Cumberland and Freitas both had two hits in the second game.