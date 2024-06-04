College baseball: Misericordia tops Lynchburg to force an elimination game rematch later on June 3

Jun. 3—Now THAT is how you bust out of a slump.

Junior Jared Hoffman came off the bench for an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to lead Misericordia to a 3-2 win over Lynchburg in a Division III College World Series game at Classic Park on June 3 that, if the Cougars had lost, would have ended their season.

Instead, Misericordia (41-10) gave Lynchburg (37-16) its first loss of the tournament and forced a rematch with the Hornets later on June 3. The winner of that game, scheduled for a 4:45 p.m. start, advances to the CWS final series, while the loser goes home.

"You've got to stay ready," said Hoffman, who hasn't started the past few games as he battled through a slump. "You've got to be ready when your number is called. You can't lose confidence. You've got to go in with nothing to lose and just do the job for your team."

Misericordia tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth when Jack Regenye scored on an infield single up the middle by Brock Bollinger, avoiding a tag at home by Lynchburg's Sean Pokorak that was reviewed and later upheld.

In the ninth, Jason Sanfilipo led off with an infield single and moved to third before Hoffman ripped the go-ahead run up the middle.

"Jared had been in a little bit of a slump," Coach Pete Egbert said. "To his credit, he didn't have his head down and pout about it."

Lynchburg, the defending Division III World Series champs, got a ground-rule double from Benton Jones and a walk by Quinn Madden in the bottom of the ninth, but pitcher Joe Valenti got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.

"All the credit to them," said Lynchburg manager Travis Beazley. "What a great performance. We had chances. We definitely had chances, but they made great plays. Ultimately, if a couple of plays go the other way, it could have been different."

In the seventh, a Josh Gjormand squeeze bunt looked as if it had scored Jones. But after review, Gjormand was ruled out for interference when the throw to first hit him in the back.

Then in the eighth, the review when Regenye slid around Pokorak also went Misericordia's way — both for suspicion that Regenye was out of the baseline when he slid and also that Pokorak got the tag.

Regardless, Beazley said his Lynchburg team would be ready for the third matchup with Misericordia in this tournament. The Hornets defeated the Cougars, 6-2, in the second round.

"All we ask going into the seventh is 'Do we have a chance to win the game?' and we did," he said. "That's why we work so hard to be 2-0 after two games. It's not the end of the tournament for us. We were in the same position last year against Johns Hopkins. We're excited for the challenge this afternoon."

More online: The rematch later June 3 was not completed in time for this edition. For a recap, visit News-Herald.com.