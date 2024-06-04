College baseball: Misericordia rides Max Oliver's arm to D-III national championship berth

Jun. 3—Be ready. You never know when your number ‭is going to be called.

Max Oliver heard those words countless times over the last six weeks.

His number was called on June 3, and he made the most of it.

A junior left-hander, Oliver pitched nine dominant innings, walking two and striking out five as Misericordia defeated defending national champion Lynchburg, 5-1, in an elimination game that puts the Cougars in the national championship series June 5-6 at Classic Auto Group Park. The performance was Oliver's first appearance in a Misericordia game since April 21, and his first tournament outing since last year's Division III world series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when he gave up four earned runs in one-third of an inning in his team's 13-8 loss to Baldwin Wallace.

Misericordia (42-10) defeated Lynchburg (37-17) twice on June 3 after losing to them earlier in the tournament. By doing so, the Cougars reach the World Series finals for the first time in program history and are only the third team from Pennsylvania to do so, along with Keystone (2016) and Washington & Jefferson (2017).

"I'm just really pleased for Max Oliver," Coach Pete Egbert said. "At this time last year he didn't get out of his first inning against Baldwin Wallace in this event. That's been sticking with him ever since. To get the opportunity and make the most of it ... it was an unbelievable performance."

Working three different pitches, including a strongly effective change-up in the later innings, Oliver (2-1) scattered six hits in the game. The only run he allowed was a fifth-inning sacrifice fly off the bat of Quinn Madden that scored Brandon Garcia.

Oliver said he stayed as sharp as he could over the past six weeks in practice and bullpen sessions. His coach told him he'd get the start in Game 2 on June 3. He was more than ready, though he admitted "it was tough" to get his pitches working.

"I think I was pissed off enough I hadn't pitched in a month," he said. "What happened last year (against B-W) is what made today happen.

Said Lynchburg coach Travis Beazley, "Their lefty ... what a performance on his part."

It was a 1-1 game in the seventh when Misericordia's frantic style of play began to pay dividends, causing things to unravel for the defending national champs.

Owen Cordner drove in a row to make it 2-1. Then after Garrett McIlhenny was intentionally walked to load the bases, Jack Regenye was hit by a pitch to drive in another run to make it 3-1.

In the eighth, Connor Maryniak scored in an a throwing error and Joe Comins scored on a wild pitch after reaching base when he was hit by a pitch — one of six times Misericordia batters were hit by pitches in the game to go with four walks.

Egbert said his team's fast-paced, aggressive style of play is a big reason it is in this position in the tournament.

"We got hit by pitches six times and had four hits," Egbert said. "You see the effect it has on teams. I don't know how many times they tried to pick us off. Eventually when that happens, pitchers are going to make mistakes, you put pressure on them with the bunt and they throw one away. It's a tough style for people to play against. We feel that's our best approach and what we need to do to be successful."

Beazley agreed, saying, "It's a great brand of baseball and it's their brand of baseball. They probably do it better than anyone else."

Despite the loss, Beazley credited his team for another deep tournament run after winning the national championship a year ago. He also tipped his cap to Logan Tapman, who went 6 2/3 innings in only his second start of the season.

"This senior class has the most wins in Lynchburg history," he said. "They won 48 last year and 37 this year. Three conference titles, two regional titles, two super regional titles, a national championship and a final four performance this year. Not many classes at any level can say that."

Meanwhile, Misericordia aims to hang a championship banner for the first time in program history. They'll need to win two of three against the winner of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Salve Regina — who were playing in a game late on June 3 — to do so.