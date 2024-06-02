COLLEGE BASEBALL: Misericordia falls into loser's bracket at World Series
The Misericordia University baseball team dropped into the loser’s bracket in the Division III College Baseball World Series after falling to defending national champion Lynchburg, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon at Classic Park in East Lake, Ohio.
The Cougars' Joe Comins and Andrew Van Horn each had two hits, as Lynchburg snapped their 12-game win streak.
Misericordia trailed, 6-0, in the top of the ninth, but Jeff Policarpio started a rally with a two-out, two-run pinch-hit double that scored Comins and Van Horn.
Lynchburg had six straight two-out hits to take a 3-0 lead in the third. Eddie Gimbel added an RBI single in the sixth, Benton Jones scored on a balk in the seventh and O'Kelly McWilliams IV added an RBI single in the eighth for the Hornets.
Misericordia will try to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament against No. 1 seed Endicott on Sunday at 11 a.m.