COLLEGE BASEBALL: MC's Rodriguez named 2024 WJCAC Coach of the Year

May 29—Midland College Baseball Head Coach Hector Rodriguez was recently named the 2024 WJCAC Baseball Coach of the Year as the All-WJCAC teams were selected by a vote of the conference coaches.

In his seventh year as head coach at Midland College, Rodriguez led his Chaparrals to an impressive season finishing with a regular-season record of 44-16, a conference-play record of 28-8, a WJCAC Conference title and advancing to the Region 5 tournament championship.

"Coach Rodriguez is very deserving of being selected as the 2024 WJCAC Coach of the Year," said MC Athletic Director Forrest Allen. "After guiding the MC baseball team to a second WJCAC Championship in his tenure as head coach, Rodriguez has placed himself among the top two-year college coaches in the NJCAA."

"Hector's calm demeanor belies his fiery and competitive nature," continued Allen. "He has done a tremendous job in recruiting, developing and coaching the MC baseball team. That includes his time as an assistant, interim head coach and ultimately, as head coach. The Midland College baseball team is knocking on the door of greatness with Coach Rod at the helm. I'm very happy for him and I'm proud of the kind of husband, father and coach he is."

Midland College extends its heartfelt congratulations to Coach Rodriguez on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to witnessing the continued success and achievements of the Midland College baseball program under his exceptional leadership.