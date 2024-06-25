COLLEGE BASEBALL: Grinder leaves UTPB for Southeastern University

Jun. 24—UTPB baseball coach Gabe Grinder has left to take over the same position at Southeastern University.

The announcement was made Monday on Southeastern University's athletics website.

Grinder is no stranger to Southeastern University, spending three seasons from 2009-11 on the mound and serving as a pitching coach during the 2013 season.

Southeastern University plays at the NAIA level in the Sun Conference in Lakeland, Fla.

The team went 52-8 overall and 22-2 in conference play this past spring.

Grinder leaves after spending two years as the head coach of the Falcons.

He guided the team to its first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance this past season as the team went 35-25 overall and 28-20 in the Lone Star Conference this past season.