COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Valley View standout Howanitz commits to Boston College

Dylan Howanitz isn't ready to see his baseball pitching days end.

Armed with a fifth-year of eligibility, the former Valley View and West Chester University right-handed side-winder committed to Boston College, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Howanitz just finished his senior year and earned his degree in biology from West Chester.

"I knew I had an extra year, and with the success I achieved at West Chester and by playing in the Northwoods League, I feel that I put myself in a good spot," Howanitz, 22, said. "I gave myself an opportunity to play against the top level of competition with the hope of maybe getting signed to play professionally. I have a shot to take, and I want to take it."

Howanitz had a standout career at Valley View, despite battling a pair of ACL tears as a tight end for the football program.

He blossomed as a relief pitcher and contributed to an outstanding 2024 season at West Chester. The Rams finished with 43 wins, had a 21-game winning streak, won their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament title since 2016 and made a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the Atlantic Regional.

As a senior, the hard-throwing 6-foot-3, 205-pounder with a sweeping slider had a 3.00 ERA and a WHIP of 1.11. He had a 4-0 record with two saves, 37 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Howanitz finished his career with a 7-1 record in 76 appearances and four saves. He had 92 strikeouts and allowed 34 walks and 73 hits in 86⅓ innings pitched.

"I am really proud of what I was able to achieve at West Chester," Howanitz said. "It was an incredible four years that wouldn't change for anything. My experience there molded me as a player and allowed me to showcase my talents at a really great place. West Chester allowed me to grow and mature into the player that I am today."

Howanitz pitched as the closer for the Battle Creek Cats last summer. He earned a spot on the all-star team in the Northwoods League. He pitched 34⅔ innings, had eight saves and 30 strikeouts against 10 walks.

"That was the eye-opener for me," Howanitz said. "Pitching in the Northwoods gave me an opportunity to pitch against players from the ACC, Big Ten and SEC and that kind of tells you where you stand, and I thought it showed me that I could hang with the best players in the country."

After completing his degree at West Chester, Howanitz entered the transfer portal for his extra year of eligibility from his freshman season, when he redshirted while still rehabilitating from his second ACL surgery.

He chose Boston College, which finished 22-31 this spring in the ACC.

"Boston College was the first school that reached out to me in the portal," Howanitz said. "I went on a visit, and I fell in love with the school and coaching staff. The head coach, Todd Interdonato, is in his second year. He coached Dixon Black at Wofford, and Dixon said incredible things about him, so that helped in the process, too."