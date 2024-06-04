COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons reflect on historic season

Jun. 4—Few people didn't expect what the UTPB baseball team would be capable of this spring when the season started back in February.

Coming off a 23-27 season from last year, the Falcons ended up posting one of their best seasons in program history, going 35-25 overall, 28-20 in Lone Star Conference, making an appearance in the LSC championship and being selected to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time ever.

Coached by second-year head coach Gabe Grinder, the Falcons finished the regular season in fourth place in the Lone Star Conference as the team won its most games in a season since 2010.

While the season ended in the South Central Regional Tournament with a 20-13 loss to Lubbock Christian, Grinder was proud of what his team accomplished this year.

"The guys bought into a vision and an idea of what we had," Grinder said. "I think that's what made this place what it is because we don't have the best facilities. We don't have the best budget. We don't have the best scholarships. We need guys to believe in something that's above and beyond themselves and these guys grabbed onto that and ran with it all year long. It was awesome to see all that come to past and watch them do what we believe they were capable of doing."

For the first time in program history, the Falcons hosted a round in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, defeating UT-Tyler in a best-of-three series last month at Roden Field.

"That was huge," Grinder said. "I don't think anyone's ever dreamed of postseason baseball happening in Odessa at our field. To grabbed that fourth seed and have UT-Tyler come here, that was awesome. It spoke to the leaps and bounds that this program has made in two seasons."

It didn't come easy as the Falcons lost to UT-Tyler 7-3 in game one before responding with a 19-11 win the next day and a 10-6 victory the following Sunday to advance to the final four.

"That Friday night game was tough because I thought we had a chance to win it," Grinder said of the Falcons' loss to UT-Tyler. "We didn't capitalize on some opportunities and UT-Tyler did. I told the guys after the game that we can beat them. We're better than them at executing. We can get it done. I told them their job was to get to Sunday. If they could do that, we're winning this and they came out the next day and hit the holy heck out of the baseball. Then Sunday came around and we played nine great innings of baseball that day to put it away."

The Falcons lost to Lubbock Christian 6-5 in the second round of the conference tournament before defeating national powerhouse Angelo State 3-0 and UA-Fort Smith 4-3 to clinch a spot in the LSC title.

With 13 baseball teams in the Lone Star Conference, including schools such as West Texas A&M, Lubbock Christian and Angelo State, Grinder talked about how cut throat this conference can be.

"Our conference is unforgiving," Grinder said. "I tell people that all the time. We just pillage each other throughout the year. You're going to look out at the end of the year and it's .500 in the conference and people will say 'well, it can't be that good', but we only play each other throughout the year. It is, from top to bottom, very good. The teams that finished in the bottom three could easily go and finish mid-pack in a lot of other conferences in the country. It's an unforgiving schedule where we just beat the crap out of each other. Come postseason, you're battle-tested and being able to get in the Lone Star final four was a huge deal because it's tough to get there."

Despite losing to Lubbock Christian 10-8 in the championship, UTPB was still selected in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional.

UTPB defeated Regis 21-12 at Lubbock Christian's Hays Field and City Bank Clubhouse in the first game of the regional for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory.

Unfortunately, the Falcons would drop their next two against the hosts, losing 23-5 and 20-13 to bring their historic season to a close.

"I have to tip my cap to Lubbock Christian," Grinder said. "Those guys did a great job and they were better than us in the regional and that's what you run into as you get deeper into the postseason. The teams are going to find ways to put you away and that's what Lubbock did to us ... it's still a heck of a year for our guys. We won 35 games and lost in the regional final. I don't think people dreamed of UTPB baseball doing that. I take pride in what our guys did this year but they also know that there's more to do next year as well when they get back here."

Ethan Flodstrom and Mason Hamlin were named to the ABCA/Rawlings First Team for the South Central Region along with the Division II Conference Commissioners Association South Central Region Second Team.

While this season's success has helped put UTPB on the map, Grinder said that won't change the way his program recruits or operates.

"We're definitely getting more phone calls than we're used to, I'll put it that way," Grinder said. "But we don't change how we recruit. We're very system-based and very personality-oriented. We look for the best individuals as far as personalities go. We want talented kids but personality is king for us because we push really hard and demand a lot out of our guys. I think it takes a special person to play here. Sometimes the most talented guys don't do well with that. So, we're getting more phone calls but we don't change who we are and how we operate and recruit guys."