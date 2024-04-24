College baseball: EOU baseball rallies for win

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Eastern Oregon notched a midweek single-game victory over Whitman University on Tuesday afternoon, coming back to win 8-4.

Whitman held the lead 4-1 going into the eighth inning, but EOU found its rhythm. Tommy Whiles hit a single to drive in Joey Freitas. Back-to-back walks plated Carson Gerding and Whiles to tie the game 4-4. Chase Nett then had a hit to right field, allowing Youhyeon Choi to score and put the Mounties up 5-4. A Parker Cumberland triple boosted EOU's lead to 7-4, followed by Cumberland then capitalizing on a wild pitch to tack on the final Mountie run.

Jayden Butler contributed with four strikeouts to help the Mounties ward off the Blues.

EOU, which improved to 15-31, is back in action Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho facing the College of Idaho at 1 p.m.