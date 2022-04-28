College baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA Super Regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Baseball America released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Wednesday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are Baseball America’s latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee Liberty Rutgers Alabama State

Dallas Regional

DBU’s George Specht (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game against TCU on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Dallas. Dallas Baptist won 11-6. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Baptist Texas A&M Texas Tech Pennsylvania

Corvallis Regional

Oregon State pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) Syndication: Statesman Journal

Oregon State UC Santa Barbara Oklahoma Army

Stillwater Regional

Victor Mederos (16) pitches as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at O’Brate Stadium on OSU campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State Auburn Wake Forest Campbell

Coral Gables Regional

Miami Hurricanes’ Gino DiMare Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Grand Canyon Florida Long Island

Nashville Regional

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin looks out onto the field during the sixth inning of the game against Tennessee at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean

Vanderbilt Louisville Mercer Belmont

Stanford Regional

Stanford’s Drew Dowd pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Oregon State on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Stanford won 8-5. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Stanford North Carolina State San Diego Maine

Austin Regional

Texas’ head baseball coach David Pierce stands on the sidelines before the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. Texas won, 5-4. Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

Texas LSU Texas State Central Michigan

South Bend Regional

Notre Dame’s Brooks Coetzee III during an NCAA baseball game against Valparaiso on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Notre Dame UCLA Iowa Wright State

Spokane Regional

Base runner Tyler Rando of Gonzaga runs from first base against the University of San Francisco during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Gonzaga Oregon Pittsburgh North Dakota State

Athens Regional

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia Wofford Kennesaw State Davidson

Statesboro Regional

Opening day on Feb. 18, 2022. The University of Tennessee Volunteers defeated Georgia Southern, 9-0, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.

Georgia Southern Florida State Alabama College of Charleston

Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) runs during an NCAA baseball game against North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Southern Miss Georgia Tech Tulane McNeese State

Fayetteville Regional

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello exchanges words with Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn after Arkansas 3-2 win in an NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Arkansas Virginia Tech East Carolina UNLV

Charlottesville Regional

Virginia Cavaliers pitcher Matt Wyatt (15). Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Maryland West Virginia Coppin State

Fort Worth Regional

TCU Horned Frogs infielder Tommy Sacco (25). Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Arizona Connecticut Fairfield

