College baseball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.
NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA Super Regionals will begin June 9.
The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Baseball America released its latest 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Wednesday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Below are Baseball America’s latest NCAA Tournament projections.
Knoxville Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
Liberty
Rutgers
Alabama State
Dallas Regional
DBU’s George Specht (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game against TCU on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Dallas. Dallas Baptist won 11-6. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Baptist
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Pennsylvania
Corvallis Regional
Oregon State pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) Syndication: Statesman Journal
Oregon State
UC Santa Barbara
Oklahoma
Army
Stillwater Regional
Victor Mederos (16) pitches as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at O’Brate Stadium on OSU campus in Stillwater on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State
Auburn
Wake Forest
Campbell
Coral Gables Regional
Miami Hurricanes’ Gino DiMare Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Miami
Grand Canyon
Florida
Long Island
Nashville Regional
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin looks out onto the field during the sixth inning of the game against Tennessee at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt
Louisville
Mercer
Belmont
Stanford Regional
Stanford’s Drew Dowd pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Oregon State on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Stanford won 8-5. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Stanford
North Carolina State
San Diego
Maine
Austin Regional
Texas’ head baseball coach David Pierce stands on the sidelines before the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. Texas won, 5-4. Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Texas
LSU
Texas State
Central Michigan
South Bend Regional
Notre Dame’s Brooks Coetzee III during an NCAA baseball game against Valparaiso on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame
UCLA
Iowa
Wright State
Spokane Regional
Base runner Tyler Rando of Gonzaga runs from first base against the University of San Francisco during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Gonzaga
Oregon
Pittsburgh
North Dakota State
Athens Regional
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Georgia
Wofford
Kennesaw State
Davidson
Statesboro Regional
Opening day on Feb. 18, 2022. The University of Tennessee Volunteers defeated Georgia Southern, 9-0, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire.
Georgia Southern
Florida State
Alabama
College of Charleston
Hattiesburg Regional
Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) runs during an NCAA baseball game against North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss
Georgia Tech
Tulane
McNeese State
Fayetteville Regional
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello exchanges words with Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn after Arkansas 3-2 win in an NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Arkansas
Virginia Tech
East Carolina
UNLV
Charlottesville Regional
Virginia Cavaliers pitcher Matt Wyatt (15). Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Coppin State
Fort Worth Regional
TCU Horned Frogs infielder Tommy Sacco (25). Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Arizona
Connecticut
Fairfield
