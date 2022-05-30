College baseball bracketology: Final field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play concluded May 21 ahead of conference tournaments.

The 2022 SEC Tournament took place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee defeated Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 3, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 10.

The 2022 College World Series is scheduled for June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its final 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament will take place at noon EDT Monday (ESPN2).

Below are College Sports Madness’ final NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

  1. Tennessee (1)

  2. Notre Dame

  3. Kennesaw State

  4. Coppin State

College Park Regional

  1. Maryland (16)

  2. Virginia

  3. Connecticut

  4. Southeast Missouri

Stillwater Regional

  1. Oklahoma State (8)

  2. Louisiana Tech

  3. Clemson

  4. Oral Roberts

Austin Regional

  1. Texas (9)

  2. Oregon

  3. UC Santa Barbara

  4. Long Island

Blacksburg Regional

  1. Virginia Tech (5)

  2. Vanderbilt

  3. VCU

  4. Canisius

Statesboro Regional

  1. Georgia Southern (12)

  2. Wake Forest

  3. Campbell

  4. UNC Greensboro

Auburn Regional

  1. Auburn (13)

  2. Georgia Tech

  3. Coastal Carolina

  4. Alabama State

Chapel Hill Regional

  1. North Carolina (4)

  2. UCLA

  3. Rutgers

  4. Binghamton

Corvallis Regional

  1. Oregon State (3)

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Gonzaga

  4. Air Force

Hattiesburg Regional

  1. Southern Miss (14)

  2. LSU

  3. Louisiana

  4. Southeastern Louisiana

Gainesville Regional

  1. Florida (11)

  2. Arizona

  3. Florida State

  4. Missouri State

College Station Regional

  1. Texas A&M (6)

  2. TCU

  3. Dallas Baptist

  4. Army

Coral Gables Regional

  1. Miami (7)

  2. Georgia

  3. Columbia

  4. Wright State

Louisville Regional

  1. Louisville (10)

  2. Arkansas

  3. Michigan

  4. Hofstra

Greenville Regional

  1. East Carolina (15)

  2. North Carolina State

  3. Ole Miss

  4. Central Michigan

Stanford Regional

  1. Stanford (2)

  2. Texas Tech

  3. San Diego

  4. New Mexico State

