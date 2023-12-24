College analyst names UNC as program that makes sense for SEC, Big Ten

Florida State is planning its exit from the Atlantic Coast Conference with being left out of the College Football Playoff as the last straw. After the board of trustees met last week to discuss an exit, talks about others schools also leaving have started to heat up.

And that potentially includes North Carolina.

College football insider Pete Thamel wrote on the Florida State situation and in his piece, he talked about teams that are big markets for expansion. That included UNC:

Both North Carolina and Virginia represent new markets and states for both leagues,” he wrote. “They are also contiguous states, which the SEC has always valued. It’s a competitive battleground that allows one league to expand north to new markets and another to potentially go south. While Virginia and UNC aren’t in the same hemisphere as Clemson and FSU in football, they do add robust new markets and fertile recruiting grounds for two competitive leagues and commissioners who want to capture those areas.

North Carolina has been mentioned a few different times as a prime candidate to leave the ACC.

They offer a big brand, which is the first thing that stands out. And if UNC does decide to leave the conference, they will have suitors like the SEC and Big Ten after them.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire