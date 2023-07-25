College analyst doesn’t pick Drake Maye or Caleb Williams as top quarterback

Going into this 2023 college football season, USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are considered by almost everyone as the top two quarterbacks in the game. Yes, I said almost everyone.

SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers is making headlines for who he named as his top quarterback for the 2023 season. And that’s Tennessee’s Joe Milton III who got the chance to play last season with the injury to Hendon Hooker.

“Joe Milton is hands down the most talented quarterback in the entire country, it is not even close,” Rodgers said Athlon Sports.

Now that’s a bold statement.

Williams is coming off a Heisman Trophy season for the Trojans while Maye burst onto the scene with a record-breaking campaign for the Tar Heels in 2022. The duo are battling it out to be the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and it’s easy to see why scouts are high on them early on.

That’s not to take anything away from Milton III. The quarterback has a lot of intriguing tools and probably the ‘biggest’ arm in college football. Last year, Milton closed out his season by completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns in the Orange Bowl.

Heck, when the season is done he might be in that conversation for the top quarterback in 2023. But it’s a little premature for this? Or are we wrong?

